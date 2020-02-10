Oscars 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates team of Parasite for the historic win at 92nd Academy Awards

Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates the team of Parasite for the historic win at 92nd Academy Awards with an inspiring note about the importance of representation. Read on to know more.

It is safe to say now that Parasite absolutely owned the 92nd Academy Awards and the team deserves all the appreciation in the world for their historic win. Celebrating the success of the South Korean film, Jonas share a note of appreciation on Instagram. The movie, which explores the social themes of class inequality in South Korea, was the first South Korean film to be nominated for Academy Awards’ best picture category and it ended up winning not one but 4 awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

“It is so emotional to see an international film like parasite, in Korean with English subtitles, not only receive such a warm embrace from audiences around the world but also this kind of recognition from one of the most prestigious film academy’s in the world,” Priyanka wrote on her Insta story with a picture of Parasite’s director Bong Joon Ho. The film won Bong the award for Best Director. The actress also took the opportunity to make a call for representation in the entertainment industry.

“It’s time for representation. As people and as entertainers we are one through entertainment. Our craft has the power to transcend borders and languages, and tonight parasite demonstrates exactly that,” she added. After the remarkable success of his movie, the director is all set to make an HBO series based on it. While speaking about the highly anticipated project, for which he will be collaborating with American filmmaker Adam McKay, Ho stated that they are currently in the early stages of developing the series.

