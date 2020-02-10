Oscars 2020 Red Carpet: Brad Pitt is a literal Greek God as he gears up for a possible 1st Oscar win

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt makes a solo appearance on the 92nd Academy Awards red carpet. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is eyeing for his first Oscar win under the Best Supporting Actor category.

Brad Pitt is on a winning streak. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has bagged the Golden Globe Award and SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor. The actor's act in the Quentin Tarantino directorial has helped him bag a nomination at the 92nd Academy Awards. The actor is up against Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins and Joe Pesci. While we wait to watch if he ends the awards season on a high note, we sure know that he is winning the red carpet game.

Brad stepped on the red carpet looking like a snac! The actor sported a black tuxedo with a black bow-tie. Brad combed his hair back into a sleek hairdo, making us go weak at the knees. Unlike 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon from last month, Brad was seen sans a name card on the red carpet.

Check out Brad Pitt's photos from Oscars 2020 red carpet below:

Brad walked the red carpet sans a date. The actor has been making a few digs at his previous marriage with Angelina Jolie and his dating life. Through his acceptance speeches, he has caught everyone's attention and caused a few chuckles with his speeches. The actor also left tongues wagging when he reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards.

Brad would be hoping to win his first Oscars this year. Do you think he will win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. ALSO READ: BAFTA 2020: Brad Pitt leaves William & Kate in splits after he jokes about Harry & Meghan's UK exit

Credits :Getty Images

