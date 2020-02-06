Oscars 2020: Robert Downey Jr to Bradley Cooper, Hollywood actors who totally deserved to win an Academy Award

While we cannot wait to see the glitzy night unfold, let's take a look at some of the leading male actors who have not yet got their hands on an Oscar.

The Oscars 2020 is just round the corner and movie buffs have been waiting with bated breath to see who takes home the coveted award. The Best Picture category is an interesting mix of films, especially with the inclusion of a Korean film Parasite. If the film does end up winning, it will make history as the first Korean film ever to win an Oscar in the Best Picture category. Another widely talked about category is the Best Actor and Best Actress category. The nominees list this year is undoubtedly a star-studded one and while we cannot wait to see the glitzy night unfold, let's take a look at some of the leading male actors who deserved to win an Oscar but have not yet got their hands on it.

Here are the top five mainstream actors who deserve an Oscar for their terrific performances:

Robert Downey Jr: He may have won our hearts with his terrific performance as Iron Man, but much before he entered the Marvel universe, Robert Downey Jr treated the audiences with some spectacular work. The actor has been nominated Best Supporting Actor for Tropic Thunder and int he Best Actor category for Chaplin. However, Downey lost out on his Best Actor Oscar to Gene Hackman.

Brad Pitt: The 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor seems to be the favourite this year in the Best Supporting actor category. But does it surprise you that he has never won an Oscar? Well, Brad has only earned his nomination this year and we're hoping for the best.

Bradley Cooper: This powerhouse of talent has been nominated multiple times. From Silver Linings Playbook to American Hustle and last year's A Star Is Born, Bradley has not yet won an individual Oscar as yet.

Johnny Depp: The 'Pirates of The Caribbean' star has been nominated thrice for his stellar performances in Pirates, Finding Neverland and Sweeney Todd. However, Depp has not starred in a film in recent times. We doubt the Oscar will be coming his way anytime soon.

Joaquin Phoenix: One of the most talked about stars in recent times, Joaquin Phoenix has grabbed the Best Actor award at every major award show this season. Fans have been looking forward if Joaquin's winning streak will continue for Oscars as well.

Other stars who have not yet won an Oscar include Tom Cruise, Samuel L Jackson, Jake Gyllenhall and Benedict Cumberbatch among others.

