Oscars 2020 shortlists Avengers: Endgame, Joker and Captain Marvel for several categories; Deets Inside

The Academy announced a slew of movies shortlisted for various categories for the 92nd Academy Awards nomination list. Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Joker are a few movies shortlisted for Oscars 2020.

It is official, three comic book-based movies have been shortlisted for the Oscars 2020 nominations list. There is no denying that the Academy has not been kind to superhero movies. However, they have been considerate towards these blockbusters on the technical front. This year was no different. Three of 2019's biggest comic book-based movies are in the consideration for nominations. Avengers: Endgame, Joker and Captain Marvel have been shortlisted for various technical awards categories. The Marvel blockbuster, which shattered several box office records, has been shortlisted for two categories.

Avengers: Endgame has been listed for Best Music (Original Score) and Best Visual Effects. On the other hand, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel has been shortlisted for Best Visual Effects. This isn't the first time an Avengers movie has been considered for an Oscar nomination. Avengers: Infinity War was nominated for Best Visual Effects.

On the other hand, Warner Bros is piggybacking into the Oscars 2020 on the shoulders of Joker. The Joaquin Phoenix starrer has already bagged numerous nominations at the Golden Globes 2020 and SAG Awards 2020. Now, Todd Philips directorial will be eyeing to rule the Oscars 2020 nomination list. The movie has already been shortlisted for two categories. It would be competing with Avengers: Endgame for the Original Score category. The second category Joker has been shortlisted for is the Makeup and Hairstyling.

Note: These are not the actual Academy Award nominations. The 92nd Academy Awards nomination list will be announced on January 13, 2020. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

