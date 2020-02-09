Oscars 2020 Watch Online: Here's how to live stream the 92nd Academy Awards in India, US, UK & other countries

Oscars 2020: The 92nd Academy Awards take place on February 9 in the US. Here's how you can watch the prestigious award show online.

With Golden Globes, SAG Awards and BAFTA Awards behind us, all eyes are set on who will win the Oscars this year. The 92nd Academy Awards red carpet rolls out in a few hours and the winners of Oscars 2020 will be announced. This year's Oscars takes place on February 9, Sunday. Oscar nominees will make their way to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood starting from 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET to see if they take home the golden trophy.

Oscars 2020's nomination list is led by Joker. The DC movie has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor Best Cinematography to name a few. Joaquin Pheonix has bagged all the Best Actor awards this season and fans are hoping he ends the awards season with an Oscar in his hand. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 have received 10 nods each. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's Brad Pitt has picked all the Best Supporting awards this year and predictions hint he will be taking home the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor as well.

Meanwhile, everyone's curious to know who will take home the Best Picture award. Nine movies have been nominated for the Best Picture this year. This includes the South Korean movie Parasite. The Bong Joon-ho directorial competes with Ford v Ferrari/Le Mans ’66, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Parasite.

Without further ado, here's how you can watch Oscars 2020 live online:

Oscars 2020 Date and Time:

In the US: Oscars 2020 takes place on February 9 in the US at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET.

In India: Given the time difference, the Academy Awards unfolds on February 10 at 6:30 am IST in India.

In the UK: The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony begins at 1 am GMT on February 10.

Korea: The ceremony starts at 10 am KST in South Korea on February 10.

In Australia: The award show commences at 7:30 pm.

Oscars 2020 Watch Online:

In the US: You can log into abc.com to catch the drama unfold at the ceremony.

In the UK: You can watch the whole ceremony on NOW TV for a free 7-day trial.

In India: You can log into Hotstar to live stream Oscars 2020 in India.

In Korea: While the online viewing option might not be available, South Korean movie lovers who are hoping to see Parasite take home the Oscars can tune into TV Chosun.

In Australia: The ceremony will air on digital channel 7flix.

