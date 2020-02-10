Oscars 2020: Why Angelina Jolie skipped the 92nd Academy Awards REVEALED & no, it doesn't involve Brad Pitt

Oscars 2020: Angelina Jolie was MIA at the 92nd Academy Awards despite Maleficent 2 receiving a nod by the Academy. The reason her absence might not be related to Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie has been MIA this award season. Understandably, the actress hasn't been nominated for any award this season. However, she hasn't been seen any of the award parties either. Fans hoped that the actress would make her way to the Oscars 2020 for Maleficent 2 has bagged a nomination. The Disney movie received a nod for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Given the nomination, the door for her attendance (and watching Brad Pitt win his first Academy Award) was open. However, she skipped the 92nd Academy Award.

Before you jump the gun and presume that it has something to do with Brad, the real reason does not involve her estranged husband. Angelina skipped the award show for she is busy filming her first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie The Eternals in London, Elle notes. She plays Thena in the MCU movie. Given she has no personal nomination, it is understandable that she chose to miss the award.

To top it off, everyone knew that the focus would be on Brad. The actor has been the star of the awards season with his back-to-back wins in the Best Actor in the Supporting Role category. After winning the Golden Globe 2020 and SAG Awards 2020, Brad took home the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor at the 92nd Academy Award. While Angelina chose to sit out the Oscars, Brad mentioned their former couple's children in his acceptance speech.

Dedicating his award to his kids, he said, "who colour everything" he does. "I adore you," he said, holding the Academy Award in his hand. He also thanked Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio. Read all about it here: Oscars 2020 winner Brad Pitt dedicates Academy Award to his & Angelina Jolie's kids: I adore you

