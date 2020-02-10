Oscars 2020 winner Brad Pitt dedicates Academy Award to his & Angelina Jolie's kids: I adore you

Brad Pitt bags his first Oscar award for his acting. The actor won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his act in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Oscars 2020 has begun on a great note as Brad Pitt bagged his first-ever Academy Award for acting. Pitt won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. He beat Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes for the award. The actor hugged his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio before he took to the stage and accepted the award. While he did not have any jokes up his sleeve, Pitt dedicated his award to his children.

The actor, who shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, did not mention their names but he confessed his children "who colour everything I do – I adore you." He went on to pay tribute to Quentin Tarantino, who he deemed as "an original … one of a kind. The film industry would be a much drier place without you.”

He also thanked his parents, stunt people and his co-star, DiCaprio. But before he got emotional and thanked everyone, he took a subtle dig at the recent political development in the US. "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45s more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing," he said.

Brad has officially clean swept the awards season in the Best Actor in the Supporting Role category. The actor now boasts of a Golden Globe, SAG Award and now the Oscar. Congratulation, Brad!

