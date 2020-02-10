Oscars 2020 Winners: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, check out the complete winners' list here

Oscars 2020 Winners List: From Best Picture to Best Actor and Best Director, here are the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards.

...and the Oscar goes to... Well, we'll find out within a few hours who takes home an Academy Award this year. Oscars 2020 takes place tonight. All eyes are set on which movie will take home Best Picture. Nine movies have been nominated for the prestigious award. This includes South Korean drama Parasite, 1917, Joker, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jo Jo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Apart from the movies, the 92nd Academy Awards has some of the best performances nominated.

From Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Al Pacino for The Irishman to Joaquin Pheonix for Joker, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Renée Zellweger for Judy and Director Sam Mendes for 1917 have been nominated in different categories. This includes Best Actor in the Supporting Role, Best Actress in the Supporting Role, Best Actor in the Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Director.

While the Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA and SAG Awards have helped people predict the Oscars 2020 winners, here's who actually took home the Academy Award.

Oscars 2020 Winners List (Live Updates)

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Directing

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Documentary (Feature)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary (Short Subject)

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard In A War Zone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Film Editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Music (Original Score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (Original Song)

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Stand Up (Harriet)

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Short Film (Animated)

Deera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Jojo Rabbit

The Irishman

The Two Popes

Little Women

Joker

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

