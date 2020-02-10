Oscars 2020 Winners: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, check out the complete winners' list here
...and the Oscar goes to... Well, we'll find out within a few hours who takes home an Academy Award this year. Oscars 2020 takes place tonight. All eyes are set on which movie will take home Best Picture. Nine movies have been nominated for the prestigious award. This includes South Korean drama Parasite, 1917, Joker, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jo Jo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Apart from the movies, the 92nd Academy Awards has some of the best performances nominated.
From Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Al Pacino for The Irishman to Joaquin Pheonix for Joker, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Renée Zellweger for Judy and Director Sam Mendes for 1917 have been nominated in different categories. This includes Best Actor in the Supporting Role, Best Actress in the Supporting Role, Best Actor in the Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Director.
While the Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA and SAG Awards have helped people predict the Oscars 2020 winners, here's who actually took home the Academy Award.
Oscars 2020 Winners List (Live Updates)
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Directing
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Documentary (Feature)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard In A War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Film Editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Music (Original Score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (Original Song)
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand Up (Harriet)
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Short Film (Animated)
Deera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Jojo Rabbit
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Little Women
Joker
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
