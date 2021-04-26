Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins remembers Chadwick Boseman post Best Actor win: He was taken from us too early

Anthony Hopkins recently reacted to his big Oscar win for The Father, and thanked the late star, Chadwick Boseman, in his speech. Scroll down to see what he said.

After winning the award for best actor for his performance in The Father, Anthony Hopkins recently reacted to his big win. The 83-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram, thanking his fans and the Academy, and also the late Chadwick Boseman who was expected to win posthumously in the ceremony.

In his video, the actor began by saying “Good morning, so here I am in my homeland in Wales. At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award, I really didn’t. I’m very grateful to the academy and thank you, I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us, far too early. And again, thank you all very much, I really did not expect this. So I feel very privileged and honoured, thank you.” Along with the video, the star also wrote: “Thank you to The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Sony Pictures Classics, Florian Zeller, UTA, Jeremy Barber, Christine Crais, Mitch Smelkinson, Juan Miguel Arias, my wife, Stella, and family.”

If you weren’t aware, the Oscars 2021 night ended rather abruptly with the last category of Best Actor being announced. Through the awards season, the late Chadwick Boseman had not only won awards for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom but was also a fan favourite. Hopkins' win turned out to be a major upset for fans as they took to social media to remember Chadwick.

Who do you think should’ve won the award? Anthony Hopkins or the late Black Panther star? Tell us in the comments below.

