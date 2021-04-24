Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins, Riz Ahmed to Chadwick Boseman, who do you think will win Best Actor? VOTE

Oscars 2021 this year is more diverse than it has ever been and is observing quite a few firsts. Who do you think will win Best Actor? Vote below and let us know why.

With less than 48 hours to go for the much-delayed Academy Awards 2021 to begin, the excitement is quite different this time as it will be the first award show to be held in person in more than over a year. While the Grammys was a mix of in person and virtual, it will be interesting to see how the Academy Awards pull this off. Several A-listers are slated to attend the event at Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre on 25 April.

Earlier, the award show was slated to be held on 28 February. However, it will be taking place on Sunday night which means as always, the Oscars will screen in India in the early morning hours of 26 April. The award show this year is more diverse than it has ever been and is observing quite a few firsts.

Ahead of Oscars 2021, we decided to ask you who do you think would win the Best Actor award. This year, the late Chadwick Boseman has been nominated for his fantastic work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Alongside Chadwick are the veteran Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank, Steven Yeun for Minari and Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal

So, who do you think will take home the coveted Best Actor trophy? Vote and comment below your views.

