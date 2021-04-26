Oscars 2021: Anthony Hopkins was 'asleep' in bed & had no idea he had won the Best Actor award for The Father

Anthony Hopkins, who won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Father at Oscars 2021, is "so happy and so grateful" to receive the history-making honour.

Unlike the rest of the world tuning in to watch Hollywood's biggest night, Anthony Hopkins was sound "asleep" and had no idea when Joaquin Phoenix announced that he had won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Father at Oscars 2021. This tidbit was revealed by the 83-year-old actor's long-time agent Jeremy Barber to People.

"Tony was in Wales, where he grew up, and he was asleep at 4 in the morning when I woke him up to tell him the news," Jeremy revealed while also sharing Anthony's humble reaction: "He was so happy and so grateful." Speaking of Hopkin's Oscar win, history was rewritten as Anthony is officially the oldest actor to not just be nominated but also win an Academy Award for Best Actor. Moreover, Hopkins beat Steven Yeun for Minari, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Gary Oldman for Mank and the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, who fans were hoping would be posthumously honoured.

Congratulations, Anthony Hopkins!

Are you happy that Anthony Hopkins took home the Best Actor Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards? Or did you wish someone else won in his place? Share your honest thoughts and personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021 Winners List: Nomadland wins Best Picture; Chloé Zhao and Youn Yuh Jung make history

Meanwhile, speaking of Anthony's illustrious Oscar history, the actor has won a total of two Academy Awards, including the Best Actor Oscar for his inimitable performance as the infamous serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. Hopkins was also nominated in the Best Actor category at the Oscars for The Remains of the Day and Nixon while earning two more Academy Award nominations in the Supporting Actor category for Amistad and The Two Popes.

Share your comment ×