Oscars 2021 assembles a 'stellar cast of stars' as Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix & more CONFIRMED as presenters

Unveiling the first batch of Oscars 2021 presenters, last year's winners Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Bong Joon Ho and more were confirmed in a 'movie trailer' announcement.

"In a world filled with award shows, what if an award show was actually a movie? Which stars would you cast?" are the opening questions asked in the 'movie trailer' announcement unveiling the first batch of Oscars 2021 presenters. As per Academy Awards' tradition, last year's acting winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern will return to crown this year's acting winners.

The 93rd Academy Awards' "all-star cast" also includes Bong Joon Ho, whose Parasite took home the prestigious Oscar for Best Picture last year, Regina King, Reese Witherspoon, Don Cheadle, Rita Moreno, Harrison Ford, Bryan Cranston, Marlee Matlin, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Zendaya. More presenters will be unveiled at a later date. Oscars 2021 producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh shared in a statement, "In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars. There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required," via IndieWire.

Check out the "incredible ensemble cast of presenters" at the 93rd Academy Awards below:

The countdown is on! Excited to share our incredible ensemble cast of presenters. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AnNHcWncAm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 12, 2021

Speaking of last year's winners, Joaquin, Brad and Laura became first-time Oscar winners as they won for Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story respectively. As for Renée, the 51-year-old actress scored her second Oscar for Judy after previously winning her first one for Cold Mountain.

As for Parasite, besides the historic Best Picture win, Joon Ho's directorial took home the Best International Feature, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay along with Han Jin Won. Parasite was also nominated for Best Production Design (Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo) and Best Film Editing (Yang Jin Mo) at Oscars 2020.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 26, IST, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood and international locations via satellite.

