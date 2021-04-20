Oscars 2021 attendees will NOT be required to wear face masks during telecast

Oscars 2021 ceremony will have different COVID-19 protocols and now Academy has revealed more details about how attendees will be wearing masks.

Oscars 2021 are going to be nothing like what we have seen before. While the Academy Awards this year will be held as an in-person event like every year, there are multiple changes in the way the event has been organised to accommodate COVID-19 protocols that will allow celebrities to safely attend the show. One of the key protocols when it comes to maintaining precautions for COVID-19 is wearing a mask and the Academy recently shared what the mask-wearing etiquette at the awards show will be like.

After making an announcement about the list of presenters for the ceremony, the Academy has now also revealed some more protocols that will be observed at the event. According to Variety, during a Zoom meeting with Academy reps and nominees, it was made clear by the Oscars team that masks won't be required for people on camera. However, attendees who aren't on camera will have to wear masks and also it will be mandatory during commercial breaks.

Among other necessary protocols that were discussed at the meeting, Variety reported about mandatory temperature check and also attendees will be required to take at least three COVID tests ahead of the ceremony. As for red carpet interviews, it has been stated that at least a seven feet distance will be maintained between reporters and interviewees.

Previously it has also been mentioned that attendees will be rotated in and out of the ceremony and that the capacity for the ceremony venue has been limited to 170 guests. The Academy Awards 2021 are all set to be held on April 23 at Dolby Theatre, Union Station Los Angeles, California.

