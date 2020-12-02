Oscars 2021 to be an in person show instead of virtual; Academy confirms red carpet will roll out in April

The Academy just confirmed that Oscars 2021 will be an in-person event instead of virtual amidst COVID-19. The prestigious award ceremony will take place on 25th April, most likely in LA’s Dolby Theatre.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many film festivals and awards events to either postpone or go virtual. However, the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards will have an in-person ceremony, confirmed a representative with a media outlet. The ABC network and Academy rep told Variety that "the Oscars in-person telecast will happen." Oscars 2021 were pushed by two months to 25 April 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the pandemic’s effects on the movie industry. Variety wrote that the awards night was delayed in hopes that cinemas will reopen, allowing more films to compete.

Due to rising cases, cinemas have largely remained closed, but the source said that there are no further plans to push back the ceremony. It will likely be held in the 3,400-seat Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The organisers are currently figuring out safety and seating plans. There are also questions regarding who will emcee the event as in the pas Oscars have gone host-less. Oscars 2021 are likely to have a different feel than the traditional ceremony. Golden Globes 2021 have also been delayed with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to return as hosts on 28 February.

Back in September this year, the Emmy Awards were staged at a nearly empty venue in Los Angeles. with the nominated artists and presenters doing the honours via live screens from their homes. During the same time, the Venice Film Festival was held live with strict COVID-19 protocols in place and the theatre capacity set at less than half. Other awards that will be televised prior to the Oscars are Critics Choice (7 March), SAG (14 March) and BAFTA (11 April).

