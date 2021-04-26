Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao, Frances McDormand, Youn Yuh Jung & other winners who made history at Academy Awards

At the 93rd Academy Awards, Oscar winners including Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand marked their names among history makers.

The 93rd Academy Awards were held on April 25, 2021. After facing a tough year worldwide thanks to the pandemic, the awards ceremony honoured the work of films that still released and entertained audiences in these trying times. One of the biggest winners of the night turned out to be Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, a film that came the closest to portraying our isolated situation but also left us pondering over the ideas of solitude and freedom in different ways. The film took home three major awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress Awards.

Nomadland's wins carved history for its director Chloe Zhao as well as actress Frances McDormand. It did seem like women were at the forefront of this year's Oscars when it comes to setting milestones. Minari's Youn Yuh Jung who bagged the Best Supporting Actress Award was yet another winner of the evening who marked her name in Academy history to become the first Korean actress to win the honour. Let's take a look at all Oscar winners who made history at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Chloe Zhao

Nomadland director, Chloe Zhao became the first woman of colour to ever win the Best Director Academy Award. In the Academy's 93rd year, Zhao is only the second woman in history to win the award after Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker back in 2008.

Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand who took home the Best Actress honour at this year's Oscars bagged her third Academy Award in the same category. Earlier, she won the same award for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri in 2018 and 1997's Fargo. The actress now holds more Oscar statuettes for leading actress award than Meryl Streep. As for the 2021 Oscars, McDormand took home two trophies, including Best Actress and Best Picture as the producer of the film. Her total tally of four Oscars is more than any other living actress.

Youn Yuh Jung

Minari's Youn Yuh Jung who essayed the role of the beloved grandmother in Lee Isaac Chung's Minari became the first Korean actress to win the Best Supporting Actress Award at the Oscars. After Parasite created history at last year's Academy Awards, this time, leading the Korean flag for another major Oscar win was Youn Yuh Jung.

Anthony Hopkins

Actor Anthony Hopkins who bagged the Best Actor Award for his role in The Father also managed to make history for being the oldest actor to win an Oscar in one of the acting categories. Hopkins score the win over late actor Chadwick Boseman, Steven Yeun, Riz Ahmed and Gary Oldman.

These amazing Academy Award winners are sure to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers to come with their brilliant contributions to cinema.

Credits :Getty Images

