Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya's Academy Award acceptance speech had a weird sex reference about his parents

The 93rd Academy Awards have managed to celebrate the best of talent and cinema despite facing a rough year as the movie business too was hit hard by the pandemic. Following all COVID-19 protocols with testing and social distancing on the venue, Oscars 2021 managed to honour the contributions of the entertainment industry in a beautiful ceremony. Among the big winners for the night was Daniel Kaluuya as the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

While fans are always looking forward to Academy Award acceptance speeches, Daniel Kaluuya certainly left everyone shocked with his. Kaluuya may just go down in history for giving one of the most awkward speeches, especially since it had a weird sex reference to his parents.

After accepting the big award, Daniel kicked off his speech saying, "We gotta celebrate, we gotta celebrate life. We're breathing, we're walking. It's incredible. Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex, it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight." After Kaluuya mentioned his parents, the camera soon panned to his mother who looked shocked as she was seated in the audience. The actor's mother's expression has now become the favourite Oscar 2021 moment for many.

Apart from joking and making things a little awkward for the evening, Daniel soon became serious as he paid tribute to Fred Hampton, the Black Panther Party leader whom he played in Judas and the Black Messiah. Thanking Hampton and his party, Kaluuya said, "They showed us that the power of union, the power of unity, that when they play divide and conquer, we play unite and ascend."

