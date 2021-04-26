Oscars 2021: Dua Lipa & Elton John perform Love Again at after party; Levitating singer STUNS in couture looks

Dua Lipa and Elton John joined forces and performed Loev Again by the British popstar and Bennie and the Jets by John. Scroll down to see who else attended the star-studded Oscars 2021 party.

Pop icon Dua Lipa recently gave an epic performance! During Elton John‘s 2021 Oscars Party which took place after the award ceremony, the 25-year-old Grammy-winning singer performed her hits “Levitating,” “Pretty Please,” “Hallucinate” and “Don’t Start Now” at the Oscars viewing party hosted by the 74-year-old entertainer.

For her performances, Dua donned two super chic looks – she first wore a velvet, black gown before changing into a sparkling, silver dress, both Balenciaga. After her solo performances, Elton took to the piano to perform his songs “Bennie and the Jets” and “Love Again” with Dua. For the past 29 years, Elton and husband David Furnish have been hosting an Oscars viewing party, with proceeds going to their Elton John AIDS Foundation. Due to the pandemic, Elton sold virtual tickets for his party, which had a very limited amount of guests in-person. With all the tickets sold this year, Elton‘s party raised $3 million for the global effort to end AIDS!

Apart from Dua Lipa, many stars were present at Elton John’s viewing Oscars party. Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne, Garrett Hedlund, Emma Roberts and Evan Ross, Winnie Harlow, Andra Day, Lydia West, Omari Douglas, and more were all present at the super exclusive get-together. If you missed it, on the red carpet, we were treated to some impactful celebrity looks, including Carey Mulligan a voluminous golden gown, Zendaya in glow-in-the-dark Valentino, Vanessa Kirby in blush pink Gucci and Andra Day in slinky Vera Wang.

