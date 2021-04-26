Oscars 2021: Fans declare Chadwick Boseman as their Best Actor winner after he loses to Anthony Hopkins

After Anthony Hopkins bagged the Best Actor Award at Oscars 2021, netizens are calling Chadwick Boseman the deserving winner.

The 93rd Academy Awards were held on April 25, 2021, and as always, it was a star-studded evening. Despite going through several changes this year owing to the pandemic, the prestigious ceremony was held with equal fervour as they celebrated the best of cinema. Among the big winners of the night was Chloe Zhao's Nomadland which bagged the Best Director, Best Picture and Best Actress honour. One of the biggest honours of the evening, the Best Actor honour was bagged by actor Anthony Hopkins for his performance in The Father.

Anthony Hopkins was competing along with the likes of late actor Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Riz Ahmed for The Sound of Metal, Steven Yeun for Minari and Gary Oldman for Mank. In the award season that started off with the Golden Globes, actor Chadwick Boseman had swept almost all the major honours that were presented posthumously to him. Boseman's Oscars loss was taken as a disappointment by netizens, who declared him a winner.

Netizens were quick to respond about Boseman's loss on Twitter as users called the Ma Rainey's Black Bottom star the "real winner" and considered his swansong, deserving for the prestigious award. Chadwick Boseman tragically died in August 2020 after a two-year battle with Cancer.

Check out how netizens are reacting to Chadwick Boseman's Oscars loss:

A dying man gives the performance of a lifetime... The last performance of his lifetime... Leaves it all up there... and you don’t give him the trophy?! #Oscars #ChadwickBoseman — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) April 26, 2021

Certainly thought Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman deserved the Oscars this year. Very confused. Congrats to Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand though on their amazing performances. #Oscars #ViolaDavis #ChadwickBoseman — Dr. J (@drjscully) April 26, 2021

I love Frances Mcdormand,

but Andra Day was robbed. And Anthony Hopkins is an acting god, but #ChadwickBoseman should have won, and not just because he died, but because he was AMAZING in his last role. I'm rather shocked. I really liked this year's #Oscars... Until the end. — Aryl Arthur Shanti (@ArylShanti) April 26, 2021

Well, all that good energy from earlier is gone. #ChadwickBoseman will be remembered for being an incredible actor and human being, and it doesn't take an award to validate that, but he deserved it. He deserved recognition for a stunning performance and his body of work. #Oscars — Jules (@juleswritesblog) April 26, 2021

Half the audiences logged in to watch #ChadwickBoseman's wife receive the award on his behalf. But that didn't happen, despite the endless baiting leading up to the final ceremony. #Oscars2021. Shameful — LoftyIdeals(@angirahedgehog) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman was previously honoured with this year's Best Actor Award at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Award and Critic's Choice Award posthumously.

