Oscars 2021: Fans missed another reconciliation of former partners Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston; Hereâ€™s why

Oscars 2021 was a star-studded night with a lot of unassuming and first-time winners including Chloe Zhao for Nomadland. Brad Pitt came to the ceremony as a presenter but Jennifer Anniston missed the night.

In the galaxy of stars, which was the night of the 93rd Academy Awards, fans were hoping for ex-lovers to reunite one more time for global cameras but the occurrence did not take place. Almost a year ago, it was the night of the SAG awards and something unexpected happened. Profoundly famous ex-lovers Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt, who were in a marriage together for a little over 5 years, split the relationship in 2005. At the SAG night, after years, the couple came up in the same frame together on the red carpet and the fans went gaga over it.

Expectation and wishful thinking from folks around the globe came pouring in on the internet wanting Jennifer and Brad to get back together since both their public profile is single nowadays. Brad Pitt is in a long-running divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie though Jennifer got divorced from her ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2017. After SAG, fans were expecting Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt to be seen together one more time and exchange the same kind of laugh that folks got melted for over a decade ago.Â

Jennifer Anniston did not show up at the Academy Awards simply because she was not nominated in any category. Brad won for the Best Supporting Actor last year for his role in Quentin Tarantinoâ€™s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and so he was back on stage again this year as the presenter. Jennifer and Brad met each other for the first time in 1994, started dating in 1998, and got married in 1999 until separated in 2005.

