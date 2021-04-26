Oscars 2021: Freida Pinto pays tribute to Irrfan Khan, pens down her 'deep admiration' for late actor.

As part of the Oscars In Memoriam, Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto penned down a special tribute for her late co-star Irrfan Khan.

The awards season has officially come to an end with the Oscars 2021 concluding on a high. With films like Nomadland, Minari, Promising Young Woman and Judas and The Black Messiah among others making waves, there were several heartwarming moments of the evening. One of them was the In Memoriam segment of the Academy Awards that paid tribute to cinema's brightest shining stars on Hollywood's biggest night.

Late Indian actor Irrfan Khan and Oscar-winning designer Bhanu Athaiya were remembered in the 3-minute long tribute which also included actors such as Chadwick Boseman, Helen McCrory and Sean Connery among others. As part of the In Memoriam, Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto penned down a special tribute for her co-star Irrfan. She wrote about the immense admiration she shared for the late actor and also her top 5 picks from Irrfan's illustrious filmography.

Freida wrote, "There was simply no one like Irrfan Khan. His grace and dignity along with his monumental talent as an artist, actor - a portrayer of humanity in all it's shapes and forms - made me not only have deep admiration for him but I instinctively wanted to emulate that grace in my career as well."

Picking five of her favourite Irrfan films, Freida included The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Maqbool, The Warrior and Slumdog Millionaire. When describing his act in The Lunchbox, Freida wrote, "Irrfan mostly leads this movie with his deep warm eyes."

As for The Namesake, she said, "Irrfan's performance as Ashok Ganguly is heartwarming and heartbreaking. His chemistry with another actor I beyond admire, , is the warmest and most poetic portrayal of love. Irrfan makes a lot of South Asian immigrant dads feel seen in this film."

