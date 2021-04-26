Oscars 2021 In Memoriam: Chadwick Boseman, Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya remembered at Hollywood's biggest night

Titled the 'In Memoriam' segment, the Academy Awards remembered Indian talents Irrfan Khan and Oscar-winning Bhanu Athaiya who bid us goodbye last year.

Like each year, the Oscars 2021 paid tribute to cinema's brightest shining stars who left us in the last one year or so. Titled the 'In Memoriam' segment, the Academy Awards remembered Indian talents like Irrfan and Oscar-winning Bhanu Athiya who bid us goodbye last year. Apart from the two talented individuals, the Academy Awards also paid tribute to a host of actors, directors, editors, musicians and producers.

The 3-minute ling In Memoriam video featured the likes of Chadwick Boseman, Cicley Tyson, Olivia De Havilland, Michael Apted and Cloris Leachman among many others. Irrfan was not just celebrated in the Hindi film industry, but also made a mark in Hollywood with films such as Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno among others.

As for the late Bhanu Athiya, the artists had won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Gandhi in 1982. The Academy Awards wrote, "It was a year of profound loss in so many ways. At the Academy, we remember these accomplished filmmakers and artists." Take a look at some of the tributes:

Click here to watch the Oscars 2021 In Memoriam.

