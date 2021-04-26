Oscars 2021: Minari star Youn Yuh Jung had a HILARIOUS reply when she was asked what Brad Pitt smells like

Youn Yuh Jung, who deservedly took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Minari at Oscars 2021, was asked an extremely peculiar question about Brad Pitt backstage.

It won't be wrong to state that Youn Yuh Jung's scene-stealing act as David Yi's (Alan Kim) unconventional grandmother Soon Ja deserved not just an Oscar nomination but a win as well. And, that's exactly how the stars were aligned today with the 73-year-old actress taking home the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at Oscars 2021.

It was none other than last year's Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar winner Brad Pitt (won it for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), who presented the award to Yuh Jung. Interestingly, Brad's production company Plan B produced Minari and this point was brought up by Youn during her endearing acceptance speech as she jokingly questioned Pitt's whereabouts while they were shooting for the movie in Tulsa, Oklahoma. When backstage, via Variety, Yuh Jung was asked a whimsical question: What does Brad Pitt smell like?

"I didn't smell him. I'm not a dog. I didn't smell him. No," Youn quipped laughing which earned hearty laughter from the press as well. Moreover, Yuh Jung revealed how she was starstruck by Brad presenting the Oscar to her given that she's been watching his movies ever since his debut.

Youn shared, "I've been watching him. He's a 'movie star' for me so, I couldn't believe he was leading to me where he announced my name. Maybe, I just blacked out a couple of seconds or so, 'What should I say? Where am I?' Or something like that. But I kept asking my friends, 'Am I saying right? Do they understand what I'm trying to say?' Something like this. I'm still not myself so don't ask me too many questions, please. [laughs]"

We can all agree that the best duo to come out of the 93rd Academy Awards is definitely Youn Yuh Jung and Brad Pitt!

