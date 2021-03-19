Oscars 2021: No Zoom appearances for nominees, dress code and other key guidelines shared by producers

The Academy producers in their special note addressed to the nominees stated that Oscars 2021 will be an in-person event.

Oscars 2021 is all set to be an in-person event and according to some new guidelines revealed by the producers of the show, the winners will not have an option to virtually accept their honour. The guidelines were stated in a mail shared with the nominees. Considering the conditions are far different now given the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy mentioning about the safety measures that will be taken at the awards ceremony stated that an on-site COVID safety team will be present.

As reported by Just Jared, the email also issues a note on dress code for Oscars 2021. The attendees have been informed that "Inspirational and Aspirational" is the theme for Oscars dress code. Among other important details revealed by the producers was that there will be two venues for the show, one at the Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles and the traditional home of the Academy Awards, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

While recent awards shows such as the Golden Globes went virtual this year, the Academy has maintained that "We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts", via Just Jared.

The producer's note also touched upon acceptance speeches and discouraged awardees from making lengthy thank you messages.

Oscars 2021 will be held on April 25. Nominations for the prestigious awards were announced on Monday, with David Fincher's Mank leading the field with 10 nominations.

