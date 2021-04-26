Oscars 2021: Not Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, THIS film wins Best Adapted Screenplay

Priyanka Chopra's movie The White Tiger did not win the Oscar award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category

who along with hubby Nick Jonas, announced the nominees recently, was very excited about her movie The White Tiger making it to the nominations.



The movie was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. Priyanka had shared, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud." Priyanka also took to her social networking handle today to wish her team luck. However, The White Tiger lost to The Father, at the Oscars tonight. The other nominees in the category were One Night in Miami, Nomadland, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.



Well, congratulations to the winners! The Father is written and directed by Florian Zeller and is based on his 2012 play Le Père. The movie features Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, and Olivia Williams. The story revolves around an aging man dealing with memory loss and is said to be touching and sweet.



The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani and features Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra, and Rajkummar Rao. It is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel. The story revolves around a man named Balram, who hails from a village and tries to get rich by his using his wit.

