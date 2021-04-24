Oscars 2021 Predictions: Who will take home the top 5 awards?

2021 Oscars is around the corner. Who will win the prestigious awards?

Oscar 2021 is back and all set to roll this Sunday, on the 25th of April. Needless to say, the excitement surrounding the biggest entertainment industry, Hollywood, is at an all-time high. Moviemakers around the world, who have been nominated for this prestigious award are looking forward to taking the coveted award and we just can't wait to see who will make it and who will not! That is precisely why we have come up with our predictions for the top 5 awards at the Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. So read on and let us know if you agree!

Best Picture Nominations:

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Our Prediction:

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Here's why:

The movie that is on everyone's lips as the most eligible winner is Nomadland by Chloé Zhao. The movie is about a 60-year-old woman who takes her life in a new direction after her husband passes away. After losing everything in the Great Recession, she begins a new journey, traveling through the United States in a van, living the life of a nomad. The movie has been praised for its brilliant performances and cinematography. It has also won several awards including Producers Guild, the Directors Guild, and the Golden Globes. Netizens have also vouched for this one saying the exquisite cinematography led by a brilliant performance by Frances McDormand in addition to the beautiful, human story on the impact life has on someone, is what makes it special.

Next on the list: Judas and the Black Messiah by Shaka King is also a hot favorite. It has already made Oscar history as the first film in 93 years to be nominated for Best Picture with an all-Black team of producers. It has also six other nominations.

Best Actor



Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Our Prediction:

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Here's why:

Chadwick Boseman looks like the sure-shot winner for this one. The movie directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson is about an influential blues singer Rainey, portrayed brilliantly by Boseman.

Next on the list: Riz Ahmed and Steven Yeun are also being vouched for by Netizens and cinema enthusiasts. Yeun was termed by critics as the single most factor that made Minari so powerful.

Best Actress



Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Our Prediction:|

It's a tie between Viola Davis and Carey Mulligan

Here's why:

This is an incredibly hard one, a tough decision for the voters, it is said. All the nominees are close to winning, especially Viola, McDormand, and Carey. It does seem like the award will go to Viola for her brilliant performance. If she winds, it will be her second Oscar. Following close on her heels is Carey Mulligan, who is known for her acting prowess. She has not won an Oscar before, and this would be a well-deserved first.

Next on the list: Frances McDormand has also offered a brilliant performance. However, she has already received two Oscars, the last one in 2018. Experts, therefore, suggest this may play as a disadvantage for her this year as voters may hesitate to choose her for another so soon, especially when there are other equally worthy performances.

Best Director Nominations:

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Our Prediction:

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Here's why:

It does look like Chloé Zhao will walk home with this one. Apart from her superior directing skills, the fact that this Chinese-American filmmaker will be breaking many records is said to be an appealing factor to the voters. She will be the first woman of color to win this award. Also, she has already won the Best Director award for the film at many other prestigious award ceremonies making us think it will lead by quite a margin for this one.

Next on the list:

Thomas Vinterberg also appears to be pretty close for his comedy Another Round, which has garnered a lot of praise worldwide.

Best International Feature Film:



Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Our Prediction:

Another Round (Denmark)

Here's why:

The film is being vouched for, for its fun plot of some friends experimenting with drunkenness at work. Though it belongs to the comedy genre, what is heartbreaking is that director Thomas has dedicated this film to his 19-year-old daughter who died in a car accident during the time when the film shoot had just taken off. Interestingly, she too was a part of the movie. The movie also talks about taking life head-on with all its pain and suffering.

Next on the list:

Quo Vadis, Aida? is said to be close on the heels of Another Round.

Well, these are only predictions but the good news is that we do not need to wait for long, to know the actual winners. Are you excited to catch all the action this Sunday? We sure are!

