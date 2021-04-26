Oscars 2021: Quoting Macbeth, Wolf Howl; Frances McDormand's winning speech was nothing short of memorable

Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her impeccable performance in Chloé Zhao's Nomadland at Oscars 2021. Interestingly, this is Frances’ third Oscar win. Previously, Frances won her Oscars for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. In her acceptance speech, McDormand quoted Macbeth saying, "My voice is my sword, we know the sword is our work, and I like work."

While accepting the Best Picture Oscar for Nomadland, Frances howled into her mike like a wolf in honor of their sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who died recently. Frances also encouraged everyone to watch all the movies that were featured at the Oscars today. "Please watch our movie on the largest screen possible, and one day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theatre, shoulder to shoulder in that dark space, and watch every film that’s represented here tonight," she said.

Congratulations, Frances McDormand!

Nomadland is written, edited, produced, and directed by Chloe Zhao. It features Frances as a nomad, traveling through the United States in her van. The movie also stars David Strathairn and real-life nomads such as Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells. The movie is based on Jessica Bruder.'s book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. Many congratulations to Frances on her big, well-deserved win.

Interestingly, Nomadland has also won several other awards including the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.