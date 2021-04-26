Oscars 2021: Regina King mentions Derek Chauvin conviction in the opening speech at 93rd Academy Awards

Regina King kicked off the Oscars 2021 ceremony by talking about the impact of Derek Chauvin conviction

The 93rd Academy Awards are finally here and after a strange year that saw the world grappling with the coronavirus, the awards ceremony this year has also undergone a host of changes. The Oscars 2021 ceremony was much different this year with celebrities getting tested at the event and also wearing masks when the camera is not rolling. The awards ceremony was kicked off by One Night In Miami director and actress Regina King.

It was a delight to see King kick off the ceremony on a powerful note as she also mentioned about the Derek Chauvin conviction in her opening speech. King maintained that without being preachy, she wanted to talk about the historic movement of Chauvin's conviction in relation to the George Floyd murder. Talking about the same, she said, "I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you, but as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that.”

For all those wondering how the ceremony was being held without the celebrities wearing face masks, King also spoke about the protocols being followed by the attendees at the ceremony. The actress explained how the masks protocol was being followed at the Oscars by stating that they’re treating the show like a movie set.“When we’re rolling, masks off. And when we’re not rolling, masks on,” she said.

The 93rd Academy Awards were being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and among the winners announced are the likes of Daniel Kaluuya as Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah, Emerald Fennell for Best Adapted Screenplay for Promising Young Woman among more.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra wishes luck to The White Tiger team ahead of Oscars 2021 to score Best Adapted Screenplay

Share your comment ×