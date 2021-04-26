Oscars 2021: Ricky Gervais jokes about not being invited to the awards with a throwback of his Hollywood roast

The 93rd Academy Awards are being held on April 25, 2021, and it's that time of the year again when the best of talent in cinema is celebrated. It's also the night when the who's who of Hollywood turn up looking their best as they accept the most prestigious honors. This year the ceremony is expected to be much different than before, considering the COVID-19 protocols. Although, some things never change, and among that is British actor-comedian Ricky Gervais' talent to make Oscars entertaining without even attending them.

The actor recently took to Twitter to share a message saying he wondered why he wasn't invited to the Academy Awards. Along with his message, Gervais shared his infamous Golden Globes opening monologue from 2020, the one where he roasted Hollywood.

The infamous Golden Globes monologue had Gervais blasting the Oscars and also him calling out several Hollywood celebrities and their misdemeanors including the MeToo scandals. At one point, Gervais had even taken a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life. Sharing the throwback video, Ricky wrote, "It’s The Oscars tonight! I wasn’t invited. Was it something I said?"

Check out Ricky Gervais' post Here

As for the Academy Awards, despite the pandemic situation, Oscars this year are being held as an in-person event and will have celebrities undergoing COVID-19 tests, seated in socially distanced setup and following several other major protocols. The Academy had earlier announced that it won't be accepting Zoom appearances and wanted to celebrate the Oscars like every year with celebrities turning up on the red carpet wearing their best.

