Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed cannot take his eyes off wife Fatima Farheen Mirza as they make red carpet debut

Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed and wife and author Fatima Farheen Mirza made their first official red carpet debut at the Oscars 2021. The couple who tied the knot last year in a private and intimate ceremony walked the red carpet and looked totally smitten by each other. The Sound of Metal actor who has been nominated in the Best Actor category could not take his eyes off Fatima who stunned in a blue outfit.

The couple posed for the cameras and at one point Riz even told the cameras to hold up and took a moment to fix his wife's hair. However, the cameras did not pay heed and captured this adorable moment of Riz Ahmed stepping in as Fatima's personal hair stylist. He was heard telling the photographers, “I’m the official groomer!”

Meanwhile, Riz Ahmed looked dapper in a blue and black tuxedo with a cummerbund over a mock turtleneck. As for Fatima, the author looked stunning in a sky blue cape-style blue gown with delicate patterned red heels and her slick hair.

Take a look at Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza's Oscars 2021 red carpet photos below:

Riz Ahmed has been nominated alongside the late Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman and Steven Yeun.

