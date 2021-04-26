Oscars 2021: Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh Jung, Christina Oh, Alan Kim and Han Yeri shine bright

Team Minari walked the Red Carpet at Oscars 2021 today. They have 6 nominations.

Team Minari is super excited and rightfully so. They have 6 nominations at the Oscars tonight - Best Picture, Best Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Steven Yeun (Best Actor), Best Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn), Writing (Best Original Screenplay), and Music (Original Score).

The team’s Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh Jung, Christina Oh, Alan Kim, and Han Yeri are seen here walking the red carpet. Yuh Jung had said at the Pre-show ceremony that it all feels strange and exciting. If she wins, she will be creating history as the first Korean woman to win a Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars.

Well, we will wait and watch how many of these coveted awards this team is going to take home. The movie, which has been much appreciated by critics and cinema enthusiasts all over, follows the journey of a Korean family, who immigrated to the United States in the 1980s.

Director Chung had mentioned that he took a lot from his life as he wanted to make the film as personal as possible. Apparently, Chung grew up on a farm in Arkansas and that is what he brought to the film too, and quite brilliantly, we should say.

Minar has already won a prestigious award - the best foreign-language film - at the Golden Globes. Will it continue its winning streak tonight? Let’s wait and watch. Han Yeri had said that she is not going to be nervous about the award and just plans to enjoy the evening. She also mentioned that she will be sure to watch all the movies that win tonight. She added that she is keener to watch Independent films as that is where you can really read the writer's mind.

