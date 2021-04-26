Oscars 2021: Thomas Vinterberg dedicates Another Round's Academy Award to late daughter in an emotional speech

Thomas Vinterberg dedicated his Best International Film win for Another Round to late daughter Ida who passed away in a car accident in 2019.

The 93rd Academy Awards were held on April 25, 2021. Taking home the major Oscars at this year's ceremony was director Chloe Zhao whose film Nomadland won the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress awards. In the category that celebrates films from across the globe, the Best International Film honour was bagged by Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round. The Mads Mikkelsen starrer was considered to be one of the top contenders for the Oscar. Vinterberg while accepting the award, made an emotional speech as he paid tribute to his late daughter.

Vinterberg accepted the International Feature Film award at the Oscars and dedicated his win to Ida, his daughter who was killed in a car accident in 2019 aged 19. In his speech, the filmmaker said, "Four days into shooting, the impossible happened. An accident on a highway took my daughter away, someone looking into a cell phone. And we miss her and I love her."

Trying to hold back his tears, an emotional Vinterberg said, "Two months before it, we shot this movie, and two months before she died, she was in Africa. She wrote me a letter, she had just read the script and she was glowing with excitement. She loved this, she felt seen by this, she was supposed to be in this."

Dedicating the film and his award win to her the director further added, "We ended up making this movie for her as her monument. So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, but this one's for you."

Another Round is a Danish film that revolves around a group of friends taking on a drinking experiment. The film has received rave reviews for its life-affirming theme and brilliant performances.

Credits :Getty Images

