Oscars 2021 Winners List: Here's who won on Hollywood's biggest night
Movie lovers from across the globe, the day has finally arrived! Say aloha to Oscars 2021, which is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles. The host-less award ceremony will be an in-person soirée as Zoom is not an option this time around like we saw at the Golden Globes 2021 and SAG Awards 2021.
When it comes to the nominations, David Fincher's Mank leads the pack with 10 noms while following with six noms each is Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman have secured five noms each with the late Chadwick Boseman receiving a posthumous nomination. Moreover, the 93rd Academy Awards is jam-packed with an "all-star cast" when it comes to its presenters as it includes last year's winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and Bong Joon Ho amongst many others.
Check out the complete winners' list from Oscars 2021 below:
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland *WINNER*
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah *WINNER*
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Youn Yuh-Jung - Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Will Berson and Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Darius Marder and Abraham Marder - Sound of Metal
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman *WINNER*
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father *WINNER*
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami...
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom *WINNER*
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Collette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom *WINNER*
Mank
Pinocchio
Best International Feature Film
Another Round - Denmark *WINNER*
Better Days - Hong Kong
Collective - Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Sì (Seen) - The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now - One Night in Miami...
Congratulations to the winners!
