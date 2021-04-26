Oscars 2021 Winners List: Here's who won on Hollywood's biggest night

With the 93rd Academy Awards currently underway, check out who amongst the crème de la crème of Hollywood took home an Oscar.

Movie lovers from across the globe, the day has finally arrived! Say aloha to Oscars 2021, which is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles. The host-less award ceremony will be an in-person soirée as Zoom is not an option this time around like we saw at the Golden Globes 2021 and SAG Awards 2021.

When it comes to the nominations, David Fincher's Mank leads the pack with 10 noms while following with six noms each is Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman have secured five noms each with the late Chadwick Boseman receiving a posthumous nomination. Moreover, the 93rd Academy Awards is jam-packed with an "all-star cast" when it comes to its presenters as it includes last year's winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and Bong Joon Ho amongst many others.

Check out the complete winners' list from Oscars 2021 below:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland *WINNER*

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah *WINNER*

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Youn Yuh-Jung - Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson and Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Darius Marder and Abraham Marder - Sound of Metal

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman *WINNER*

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father *WINNER*

Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami...

Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom *WINNER*

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Collette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom *WINNER*

Mank

Pinocchio

Best International Feature Film

Another Round - Denmark *WINNER*

Better Days - Hong Kong

Collective - Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Io Sì (Seen) - The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now - One Night in Miami...

Congratulations to the winners!

