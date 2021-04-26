  1. Home
Oscars 2021 Winners List: Here's who won on Hollywood's biggest night

With the 93rd Academy Awards currently underway, check out who amongst the crème de la crème of Hollywood took home an Oscar.
April 26, 2021
Oscars 2021 Winners List: Here's who won on Hollywood's biggest night
Movie lovers from across the globe, the day has finally arrived! Say aloha to Oscars 2021, which is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles. The host-less award ceremony will be an in-person soirée as Zoom is not an option this time around like we saw at the Golden Globes 2021 and SAG Awards 2021.

When it comes to the nominations, David Fincher's Mank leads the pack with 10 noms while following with six noms each is Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Father. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Promising Young Woman have secured five noms each with the late Chadwick Boseman receiving a posthumous nomination. Moreover, the 93rd Academy Awards is jam-packed with an "all-star cast" when it comes to its presenters as it includes last year's winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern and Bong Joon Ho amongst many others.

Check out the complete winners' list from Oscars 2021 below:

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland *WINNER*
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah *WINNER*
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Youn Yuh-Jung - Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson and Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Darius Marder and Abraham Marder - Sound of Metal
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman *WINNER*

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father *WINNER*
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami...
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Best Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Best Costume Design

Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom *WINNER*
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Collette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best Sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom *WINNER*
Mank
Pinocchio

Best International Feature Film

Another Round - Denmark *WINNER*
Better Days - Hong Kong
Collective - Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin - Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida - Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best Original Song

Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Io Sì (Seen) - The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now - One Night in Miami...

Congratulations to the winners!

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021 Winners: Chadwick Boseman bestowed with Best Actor; The Crown and Schitt's Creek win big

What did you think of the Oscars 2021 winners? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :Oscars' official website,Getty Images

