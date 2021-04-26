Oscars 2021: Yuh-Jung Youn is FIRST Korean woman to win best supporting actress, Brad Pitt presents award.

Beating veteran Glenn Close, Yuh-Jung Youn won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Minari and brought her much-loved sense of humor to the Oscars stage.

Oscars 2021 Best Supporting Actress Award: Unlike all the virtual awards this season, the Oscars 2021 was an in-person event and gave netizens several reasons to cheer. From drop dead gorgeous red carpet looks to candid reactions, the live ceremony was a rage on social media. It was also a historic night as Oscars' diverse list of nominees took home the coveted award. One of them was Yuh-Jung Youn who became the first Korean ever to win an acting honour.

Beating veteran Glenn Close, Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress for Minari and brought her much-loved sense of humor to the Oscars stage. Youn, who had called the British peopel 'snobbish' while accepting her BAFTA last month, referred to the "American hospitality' in her speech.

The 73-year-old actress said, "I don’t believe in competition, how can I win over Glenn Close? I’ve had a long career built step by step. Nothing happened bam, like this, and this award is so very happy to get. In our field we’re comparing different movies so I’m just lucky tonight. And maybe some American hospitality!" Youn was presented the award by Brad Pitt who looks like had a small fanboy moment as he stood aside smiling away.

Youn added that the Oscar win was also a result of her two sons pushing her to pursue what she loves. They "make me go out and work. … This is the result, because mommy worked so hard," she said.

Adding, "As you know, I’m from Korea, and my name is Yuh-Jung Youn — most of European people call me Yuh Youn and some call me Yuh-Jung,” she said. “But tonight, you are all forgiven.”

ALSO READ: Chloe Zhao is FIRST woman of colour to win Best Director Oscar for Nomadland, says 'hold on to goodness'

Share your comment ×