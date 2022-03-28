Oscars 2022: The Academy releases a statement on Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation during the ceremony

Oscars 2022 will go down in history for a rather shocking moment. After losing his cool over a joke made by presenter Chris Rock, Will Smith punched the comedian on stage during the ceremony, leaving everyone stunned. The Academy has now released a statement regarding the viral incident mentioning that they do not condone violent behaviour.

Sharing the statement on Twitter, the official account of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world." The statement has now left fans confused on whether Smith will be asked to return his honour due to his conduct during the ceremony.

Check out The Academy's statement here:

For the unreversed, the incident happened after comedian Chris Rock who took to the stage to present the award for the Best Documentary Feature, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith as he said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you" which was a dig at her bald hairstyle. In response to his joke, the Best Actor Award winner, Will Smith took to the stage to punch Chris Rock. Not only that, the actor after returning to his seat also used curse words and shouted, "keep my wife’s name out your f*****g mouth."

The incident between Smith and Rock is now going viral on social media with several memes being made out of the controversial moment from the ceremony.

