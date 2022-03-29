Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes’ best hosting moments from the ceremony

After three years without a host, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall were chosen to present the Oscars this year. The Oscars kicked out with riotous laughter, gasps, and a handful of side-eyes on Sunday, March 28th, with these three tremendously hilarious ladies at the helm. After Beyonce's Be Alive performance, DJ Khaled welcomed the co-hosts, Schumer, Sykes, and Hall, who started their time on stage with sharp remarks, low-blows, and provocative political humour.

Nothing was off bounds for the three comedians on Oscar night, whether it was Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends, the Golden Globes, the length of The Power of the Dog, or Hollywood's diversity issue. Due to the coronavirus outbreak last year, the Oscars were drastically cut down, with only presenters and nominees permitted to attend. On Sunday, Hall, 58, said, "We've been dealing with COVID for two years," before Schumer added, "Look at what happened to Timotheé Chalament," before the camera went to J.K. Simmons. Hall responded, "I'd still smash."

During her speech, as per US Weekly, the Scary Movie actress playfully stated to the audience that she was "single," but subsequently revealed that she had been requested to do a series of emergency COVID tests. "Don't worry, it's only a few people," Hall remarked before calling Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, and Simu Liu to the stage. "Javier Bardem..." said Hall, "No, your test is fine; it shows that you are married — that is, it is negative."

However, Hall wasn't the only one enjoying a good time with Hollywood's most attractive actors. Schumer roasted Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in the Best Picture candidate Don't Look Up, during her monologue. “Leonardo Dicaprio, what can I even say about him?” the Life & Beth actress said. “He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because they’re so much younger... yeah, you get it.”

Below is a list of other hilarious jokes cracked by the hosts:

“This year the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than one man.”- Amy Schumer

“There were a lot of snubs this year. Rachel Zegler for West Side Story. Jennifer Lawrence for Don’t Look Up. And Lady Gaga and Jared Leto for House of Random Accents.” - Wanda Skyes

“I’m really surprised Space Jam 2 didn’t get an Oscar for that hairline they gave LeBron James.”- Regina Hall

“We’re going to have a great night. And for those of you watching in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night. Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gayyy...” - Wanda Skyes

“We’ve got something for you, Dame Judi Dench, because you didn’t win tonight. We’ve got an inspirational quote from Kim Kardashian: ‘Work harder’.”- Wanda Sykes

