Oscars 2022: BTS make a surprise virtual appearance; Praise Will Smith starrer Aladdin and Coco

Oscars 2022, which concluded just a while back, definitely had its major share of highlights that had the entire world talking! Whether it be the controversial Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation or the many first time winners like Will for Best Actor (King Richard), Jessica Chastain for Best Actress (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Troy Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor (CODA) and Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress (West Side Story). As a pleasant surprise, global superstars BTS made a virtual appearance at Oscars 2022.

Revealing their favourite musical movies at the 94th Academy Awards was the mega-popular septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - as BTS ARMY were left squealing with joy thanks to their short but sweet cameo. Jimin enthusiastically picked Coco as RM praised the Oscar-winning animated film: "It's a real masterpiece. I watched it three times. And I cried a lot." While Jimin quipped that he didn't cry, V added, "Truly, Pixar is unbelievable." J-Hope admitted, "Overall, I like Disney movies," to which Jin explained, "Disney movies stimulate emotions well." Hobi further added that he "really like Aladdin," as RM concluded, "Shout out to Will Smith, Aladdin!"

The placement of BTS' spot at the Oscars 2022, especially with their shoutout to Will and what happened with the whole Will-Chris controversy, had ARMY in splits as did Jungkook's trademark "Jung-shook" mannerisms.

