Oscars 2022 co-host Regina Hall REACTS to Will Smith's apology video for Chris Rock: Life happens

Regina Hall is opening up about her thoughts on Will Smith's recent apology for the comedian Chris Rock. For those living under a rock, during the 2022 Oscars back in March, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a questionable joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease. Following the incident, Smith was greatly criticised by the industry and the public.

Although Smith's apology did extinguish some fires. Hall who co-hosted the night alongside Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes thinks he deserves another chance. While talking to ET at the premiere of her upcoming movie Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wallberg, Hall reacted to Smith's video apology to everyone where he admitted that his behaviour at the time was "unacceptable" and expressed his deep remorse, "Life happens."

Regina continued, "I always say any time I feel like someone genuinely, like you know, offering an apology -- I mean, what what can you say to that but thank you? I mean, it's great." In his video, Smith shared, "I can say to all of you there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment." He continued, "There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults." At the time, Will Smith shared that Chris Rock still refuses to talk to the actor and had wanted to take his time getting around the actor again after the shocking incident.

