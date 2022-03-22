Oscars 2022: Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish join presenters list for Academy Awards

It's the week of Oscars 2022 and as fans are counting days to witness the coveted ceremony that will honour the best of cinema, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been updating us on what the show is going to be like this year. In a new presenters list announced for the Oscars, Elliot Page, Tiffany Haddish and more have been named.

The Academy has been revealing all the celebrity presenters who will be taking to the stage to hand out the Oscars honours on March 27 and in the new list, the likes of Jennifer Garner, H.E.R, DJ Khaled, Stephanie Beatriz, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Kelly Slater and Shaun White have also been named. The previous list also included some popular faces such as Shawn Mendes among others.

The Oscars 2022 ceremony will be taking place at the Dolby Theatre like every year and is scheduled to take place on March 27. Among this year's big nominees are films such as Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog with as many as 12 nominations. Also, Denis Villeneuve's Dune has bagged several nods including Best Picture, Cinematography, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), Costume Design among others.

After the star-studded SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Critic's Choice Awards, the 94th Academy Awards will honour the best works in film this week and who's who of Hollywood are expected to walk the red carpet for the same. The ceremony will have a host after three years with Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes taking on the hosting duties this year.

