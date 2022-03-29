Oscars 2022: Fans angry after Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s speech gets cut off post Best International Feature win

Fans are displeased by the way Ryusuke Hamaguchi was treated at the Oscars. Hamaguchi has been making headlines for winning the Best International Feature honour for his film Drive My Car at the 94th Academy Awards. The film is now a second from Japan to take the award after Departures which bagged its Oscar back in 2008.

In short, it has been a long time since a Japanese director had the chance to speak on the stage at the Oscars yet even that chance was taken away from him. Hamaguchi was cut in by background music roughly 20 seconds into his speech and then again a second time the music cut in when he was finishing up his speech. Though it might not have been an intentional move by Tiffany Haddish, the presenter of the award alongside Simu Liu, who gestured the Director off the stage which made the situation look worse on-screen.

Fans expressed their anger on Twitter as one wrote, "Imagine trying to play Hamaguchi off in the middle of his speech. Academy should be deeply ashamed." while another noted, "The Oscars is so freaking rude, why must they always play off the international winners as soon as they start speaking! Let Ryusuke Hamaguchi finish his speech, you could tell he wasn't done! Annoying af." Many on the platform questioned the Academy and its treatment of international winners.

However, many netizens were simply proud of the director for standing his ground and asking the band to stop their music in order to honour his cast members and crew of the film during his speech.

Check out some Twitterati reactions to Hamaguchi's speech snub at the Oscars 2022:

