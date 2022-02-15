Oscars 2022: Films to compete in new 'fan favourite' category; Hosts for the 94th Academy Awards REVEALED

Oscars 2022 are all set to be different this year's as the Academy Awards ceremony will not only have hosts but also an all-new category that will be based on fan choices. As announced by the Academy, audiences will be able to vote on Twitter for their favorite movie of 2021 on the social platform or by casting a ballot on the Oscars Fan Favorite website. The fan-favourite film of the year will then be announced live during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Not only that, another major announcement about the prestigious ceremony's hosting responsibilities have now been announced. As per Variety, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are set to host Oscars 2022. The three comics have been known for their amazing skills and are expected to offer a broad appeal. The collective experience that Schumer, Hall and Skyes bring is certainly expected to result in a smashing opening monologue at the ceremony.

The Oscars 2022 ceremony will be the first in three years to have hosts. Previously, Jimmy Kimmel has served as the last host of the Academy Awards, having emceed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

As for the Academy Awards' new fan-favourite category, fans reacted to the same with massive enthusiasm and many believe they already know the winner in this category. After the Oscars announced the addition of this category, fans were quick to trend Spider-Man: No Way Home, suggesting that the film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya along with cameos from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire deserves to be a winner.

