Oscars 2022 host Amy Schumer says she's 'still triggered and traumatized' by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Amy Schumer is opening up about her thoughts on the Will Smith-Chris Rock debacle at the Oscars 2022. Schumer was one of the three hosts at the ceremony alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. On Wednesday, the comedian took to Instagram to react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after her joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disorder.

Although the 40-year-old comedian started her post with a joke as she promoted her lastest Hulu series Life & Beth, Schumer swiftly changed lanes and addressed the viral incident head-on as she wrote, "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized." She continued and showed her support to her "friend" Chris Rock by tagging him as she noted, "I love my friend @chrisrock," Schumer went on to commend the comedian on his vigour and commented that Rock indeed handled the unexpected hit "like a pro," as per ET.

Schumer then added as she raved about her friend and his courage as she wrote, "Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove." Once again, the actress remarked that the incident was "disturbing." She avoided directly calling out Will Smith and mentioned, "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad."

Meanwhile, Schumer complimented her fellow co-hosts at the show and expressed that she was proud of the lot and herself. She then concluded her post and shared her current feeling on the matter, "Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

ALSO READ Amy Schumer thanks fans for 'all the love' after she opened up about her battle with trichotillomania