Oscars 2022: India date, time, where to watch and other details of the 94th Academy Awards

One of the biggest nights for cinema is here as the 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. The stage is set for the celebration of best works in film at Oscars 2022 as who's who of Hollywood will walk the red carpet and celebrate an evening of achievements for some of the biggest artists in the industry.

The awards this year have promised a great competition between the year's best films and among the nominees, dominating in most categories is Jane Campion's film, The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in lead roles. The film has bagged 12 nominations including in major categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay among others. Coming second to The Power of the Dog is Denis Villeneuve's Dune with ten nominations.

Among the big competitors in the acting honours this year are Will Smith (King Richard), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick... Boom!), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog). Among the actresses, Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) will be competing.

Here are the details about where and how to watch Oscars 2022 in India:

Oscars 2022 Date

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre and will be telecast live in India on Monday, March 28.

When to watch Oscars 2022 in India

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place live in Los Angeles on March 27, 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, the awards will be aired on March 28, 5.30 am onwards.

Where to watch Oscars 2022 in India

We bet you are excited to watch the 94th Academy Awards as who's who of Hollywood will turn up for the star-studded event. The awards ceremony will be aired live on Star World and Star Movies at 6.30 am.

Who will be hosting Oscars 2022

After three years, this year's Oscars will once again have hosts and it won't be one person but in fact, three big celebrities as comedian Amy Schumer will be joined by Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes for the hosting duties.

Excited to watch the Oscars? Let us know who you are rooting for to win at this year's ceremony in the comments below.