Oscars 2022: India's entry Koozhangal fails to reach next round, documentary Writing with Fire makes the cut

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday declared the shortlisted nominations in 10 categories including the Best International Film. India's official entry this year was PS Vinothraj's Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles). Produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under Rowdy Pictures, Koozhangal failed to make it to the next round amid competition from films from around the world.

Some of the shortlisted films in the Best International Film category come from Belgium, Germany, Italy and Iran among others.

While India once again failed to make it to the next round, it made the cut in the Best Documentary Feature category. Turns out directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing with Fire has advanced to the next round. The documentary revolves around a newspaper run by Dalit women.

Check out the full list of shortlisted nominees in the Best International Film and Best Documentary Feature category:

Best International Film

Great Freedom (Austria) – dir. Sebastian Meise

Playground (Belgium) – dir. Laura Wandel

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji

Flee (Denmark) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Compartment No. 6 (Finland) – dir. Juho Kuosmanen

I’m Your Man (Germany) – dir. Maria Schrader

Lamb (Iceland) – dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson

A Hero (Iran) – dir. Asghar Farhadi

The Hand of God (Italy) – dir. Paolo Sorrentino

Drive My Car (Japan) – dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Hive (Kosovo) – dir. Blerta Basholli

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) – dir. Tatiana Huezo

The Worst Person in the World (Norway) – dir. Joachim Trier

Plaza Catedral (Panama) – dir. Abner Benaim

The Good Boss (Spain) – dir. Fernando León de Aranoa

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films) – dir. Jessica Kingdon

Attica (Showtime) – dir. Stanley Nelson

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple Original Films) – dir. RJ Cutler

Faya Dayi (Janus Films) – dir. Jessica Beshir

The First Wave (National Geographic) – dir. Matthew Heineman

Flee (Neon) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

In the Same Breath (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Nanfu Wang

Julia (Sony Pictures Classics) – dir. Julie Cohen, Betsy West

President (Greenwich Entertainment) – dir. Camilla Nielsson

Procession (Netflix) – dir. Robert Greene

The Rescue (National Geographic) – dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Simple as Water (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Megan Mylan

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) – dir. Quest Love

The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films) – dir. Todd Haynes

Writing with Fire (Music Box Films) – dir. Rintu Thomas

