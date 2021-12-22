Oscars 2022: India's entry Koozhangal fails to reach next round, documentary Writing with Fire makes the cut
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday declared the shortlisted nominations in 10 categories including the Best International Film. India's official entry this year was PS Vinothraj's Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles). Produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under Rowdy Pictures, Koozhangal failed to make it to the next round amid competition from films from around the world.
Some of the shortlisted films in the Best International Film category come from Belgium, Germany, Italy and Iran among others.
While India once again failed to make it to the next round, it made the cut in the Best Documentary Feature category. Turns out directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing with Fire has advanced to the next round. The documentary revolves around a newspaper run by Dalit women.
Check out the full list of shortlisted nominees in the Best International Film and Best Documentary Feature category:
Best International Film
Great Freedom (Austria) – dir. Sebastian Meise
Playground (Belgium) – dir. Laura Wandel
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji
Flee (Denmark) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Compartment No. 6 (Finland) – dir. Juho Kuosmanen
I’m Your Man (Germany) – dir. Maria Schrader
Lamb (Iceland) – dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson
A Hero (Iran) – dir. Asghar Farhadi
The Hand of God (Italy) – dir. Paolo Sorrentino
Drive My Car (Japan) – dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Hive (Kosovo) – dir. Blerta Basholli
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico) – dir. Tatiana Huezo
The Worst Person in the World (Norway) – dir. Joachim Trier
Plaza Catedral (Panama) – dir. Abner Benaim
The Good Boss (Spain) – dir. Fernando León de Aranoa
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension (MTV Documentary Films) – dir. Jessica Kingdon
Attica (Showtime) – dir. Stanley Nelson
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple Original Films) – dir. RJ Cutler
Faya Dayi (Janus Films) – dir. Jessica Beshir
The First Wave (National Geographic) – dir. Matthew Heineman
Flee (Neon) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
In the Same Breath (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Nanfu Wang
Julia (Sony Pictures Classics) – dir. Julie Cohen, Betsy West
President (Greenwich Entertainment) – dir. Camilla Nielsson
Procession (Netflix) – dir. Robert Greene
The Rescue (National Geographic) – dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Simple as Water (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Megan Mylan
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) – dir. Quest Love
The Velvet Underground (Apple Original Films) – dir. Todd Haynes
Writing with Fire (Music Box Films) – dir. Rintu Thomas
