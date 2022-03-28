Oscars 2022: Jaden Smith, Nicole Kidman and more REACT to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage

Many have been shocked by the events that took place at the 94th Academy Awards. The Will Smith and Chris Rock controversy has shaken the industry on the biggest night for Hollywood. For those unversed, while hosting the Oscars 2022 Chris Rock made a joke at the expense of Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor burst out in rage and slapped Rock on stage.

Celebs have been coming out and reacting to the appalling incident though there are those who are baffled by the King Richard actor's actions and those who are standing with him and condoning the comedian for making fun of Jada's auto-immune disease. Son Jaden Smith tweeted in his Dad's favour and wrote, "And That’s How We Do It," then added in another, "My Dads speech made me cry," referring to Smith's Best Actor winning speech. While Jaden is supporting his father, Director Judd Apatow has been facing backlash for his outright dismissal of the actor in since-been deleted tweets in which he called the incident "pure out of control rage and violence."

Check out Jaden Smith's tweet below:

Apatow went on and tweeted, "He could have killed him. That’s pure out of control rage and violence. They’ve heard a million jokes about them in the last three decades. They are not freshman in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind," and continued, "Seems like Will Smith’s plan to get comedian and the world to not make jokes about him is not going to pan out. The Williams family must be furious. Pure narcissism." the Bridemaids director then slammed Smith further and commented, "Also — GI Jane was gorgeous. What exactly is insulting about being compared to a ripped, stunning Demi?"

Another celeb that made headlines with their reaction to the incident was Nicole Kidman who looked especially flabbergasted after Smith smacked Rock, including the list of the oh-no faces was Jay Z and Beyonce who were also in attendance at the big night.

Check out Nicole Kidman, Jay Z and Beyonce's reaction to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident below:

One Direction member Liam Payne also reacted to the slap and said while conversing with reporters, "I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do," he went on and added, "I had to leave my chair I’ll be honest with you, it cut me really deep." On the other hand, late night talk show host Conan O'Brien quipped on Twitter, "Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?"

Actress Sophia Bush took to Twitter as well and declared, "Violence isn’t ok. Assault is never the answer," while she also stated, "Also? This is the 2nd time that Chris has made fun of Jada on the #Oscars stage, & tonight he went after her alopecia. Punching down at someone’s auto-immune disease is wrong. Doing so on purpose is cruel. They both need a breather." While on the flip side of the table, many celebs were just left confused as Trevor Noah put it, "Wtaf????? That wasn’t scripted?????"

The incident did take the wind out of everyone present at the ceremony while the audience at home was left with many questions which were then only answered after the show had concluded. The incident that most thought was a scripted bit for laughs turned out to be an honest reaction by arguably who was to be the man-of-the-night as it was Will Smith's acting career's biggest night.

