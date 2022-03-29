Oscars 2022: Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill Murray & Tyler Perry pay heartfelt tributes to late Hollywood legends

The 94th Academy Awards were held on Sunday night, and although there were significant changes from previous ceremonies, one Oscars tradition persisted. The awards show included an In Memoriam tribute, recognising people who died in the previous year.

Unfortunately, many great Hollywood personalities have passed away since last year's Oscars, including William Hurt, Peter Bogdanovich, Richard Donner, Ivan Reitman, Betty White, and Sidney Poitier. However, this year's memorial included a live choral performance of a mix of songs by The Samples Choir, including some more cheerful pieces. In a departure from prior years, several presenters appeared on stage to pay respect to people who had passed away.

Tyler Perry paid touching homage to Poitier, Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray came during the section to pay respect to Reitman, and Jamie Lee Curtis and an adorable puppy also walked the stage to pay tribute to Betty White, who was not just a Hollywood icon but also a longtime advocate for animals. "Friends, family, peers, people, we all know there will be loss," Jill Scott said in closing the tribute. "Here is where we must honor the legacies, the moments that tickled us and reminded us of us. Here is where we celebrate the lights, where we say the names and where we clap our hands in gratitude."

As per ET Canada, the segment also recognised Oscar winners William Hurt, who was nominated for four Oscars and won one for "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 1986. Hurt died on March 13, at the age of 71. Olympia Dukakis, who died on May 1 at the age of 89, was also recalled. In 1988, Dukakis won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Moonstruck." While the loss of so many brilliant celebrities in 2021 devastated our hearts, we may take consolation in knowing that a portion of them lives on through their creations. Check out the full in memoriam tribute below:

ALSO READ:Oscars 2022: The Academy releases a statement on Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation during the ceremony