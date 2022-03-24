Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa, Rachel Zegler, Jacob Elordi added to presenters list for 94th Academy Awards

The Academy announced more additions to its presenters list for Oscars 2022 and it includes West Side Story's Rachel Zegler who was initially not invited to the ceremony. The new list also includes Dune stars Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin. The star-studded evening to honour the best of cinema is all set to take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre.

The Academy has been announcing the list of presenters for the evening every day and the new additions to it also included Euphoria star Jacob Elordi along with Jake Gyllenhaal. Also, Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams whose film King Richard is among the top nominees for the evening will be presenting an award. The new list released by The Academy also includes J. K. Simmons and Jill Scott.

Oscars 2022 are expected to be a major affair considering the ceremony will once again go back to having hosts after three years. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be taking on the hosting duties this year and it will certainly be interesting to see how they host the audiences.

As for the nominees, the 94th Academy Awards have been dominated by Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog which has bagged 12 nominations in all major categories followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune which has received 10 nominations. In the Best Picture category, films such as The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast, CODA, Drive My Car, King Richard, West Side Story, Don't Look Up Nightmare Alley and Licorice Pizza will be seen competing for the big honour.

