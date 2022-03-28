Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose INSPIRE with Best Actress & Best Supporting Actress Award wins

Oscars 2022 was a star-studded evening that saw some surprising as well as some expected wins. Taking home the Best Actress Award for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye was Jessica Chastain. Another major award winner from the evening was Ariana DeBose who bagged the Best Supporting Actress honour for her performance in West Side Story.

Taking to the stage to accept their award wins, both Jessica Chastain and Ariana DeBose made inspiring speeches as they made the most of the platform to send out important messages. Jessica Chastain who won her first Academy Award spoke about the "discriminatory and bigoted legislation", referring to Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill.

The actress who won an award for playing televangelist and queer icon Tammy Faye Bakker, in her speech said, "We’re faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country with the only goal of further dividing us. There’s violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world. And in times like this, I think of Tammy and I’m inspired by her radical acts of love. We’ve talked about love a lot. And I’m inspired by her compassion, and I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward."

Making history with her Academy Award win, West Side Story's Ariana DeBose became the first queer woman of colour to bag an Oscar. DeBose also delivered a powerful speech as she spoke about her dreams coming true as she sent out a message to the LGBTQIA community adding, "To anyone who has ever questioned your identity or lived in the grey spaces, there is, indeed, a place for us.

