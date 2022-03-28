Oscars 2022: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker turn up the romance on the red carpet

Oscars 2022 were held on March 27 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and while it was a night of Hollywood's A-list stars turning up looking their best on the red carpet, there was one couple who made sure to grab all eyeballs thanks to their romantic appearance and it was none other than Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis sported matching looks as they turned up looking stunning on the red carpet in all-black looks. While Kourtney chose to wear an off-shoulder dress, Travis was seen looking all dapper in a black suit and also wore his signature black glasses to complete his look. The couple made sure to catch a cosy moment on the red carpet as they not only held hands but also shared a sweet kiss.

Check out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's photos here:

Kourtney's Oscars attendance also marks a special moment for the KUTWK alum considering it has made her the first Kardashian to attend the Academy Awards. Kardashian looked stunning in her vintage Mugler dress along with the slicked-back hairdo.

Among the several Hollywood couples attending Oscars 2022, Kourtney and Travis certainly made heads turn with their stunning appearance and mainly thanks to their cosy red carpet moments. The couple who got engaged in October last year are reportedly in the middle of their wedding planning at the moment, a glimpse of which will be seen in Kourtney's upcoming reality show along with her family, The Kardashians which will release on April 14.

