Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart and fiance Dylan Meyer adorably hold hands on the red carpet

Oscars 2022 were held in Los Angeles on March 27. The coveted awards ceremony that is known to honour the best of cinema saw several major Hollywood celebrities making an attendance including this year's nominees. Kristen Stewart who has bagged her debut Best Actress nomination for Spencer attended the awards with her fiance Dylan Meyer.

With the Oscars 2022 predictions being hopeful about Kristen Stewart bagging her first Academy Award win for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer it was certainly heartwarming to see the actress bring her fiance Dylan Meyer to support her for the same. Kristen turned heads on the red carpet as she chose to ditch long and flowy gowns and rather sported shorts for her red carpet look.

The actress was seen holding hands with her fiance on the red carpet and the duo couldn't stop smiling as they made an adorable appearance together. Stewart was stunned on the red carpet in a custom Chanel black satin jacket with matching shorts and a custom white blouse.

Check out Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyers' photos here:

With Kristen receiving nominations at all the major awards ceremonies this year, the actress' red carpet appearance with her fiance wasn't her first one. Previously, she also walked the red carpet at the Critic's Choice Awards along with Meyer.

Kristen Stewart got engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer in November last year. The actress recently spoke about her wedding planning with Meyer during her appearance on talk shows leading up to the Oscars.

