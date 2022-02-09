Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga, Nicholas Cage and other surprising SNUBS at this year's nominations

Oscars 2022 nominations were announced on February 8 and it was certainly a special moment for first-time nominees like Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose, Kristen Stewart among others. The Academy Awards are considered to be the most prestigious honours when it comes to cinematic achievements and this year while there were a lot of surprises with films like Dune, Drive My Car and more getting a lot of limelight, there were also some major snubs.

One of the most shocking snubs seemed to be that of Lady Gaga's nomination in the Best Actress category for her performance in House of Gucci. The actress was being considered as one of the frontrunners for the award and had Oscar buzz ever since the film's first look was released. It turned out to be a disappointing year for not only Gaga but also other fellow actors such as Nicholas Cage and Jennifer Hudson who were left out of the Oscars race despite the critical acclaim their performances were garnered with. Let's take a look at some of the biggest snubs this year.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga starred as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci which despite receiving mixed reviews, had one thing that everyone seemed to unanimously agree on, which was Lady Gaga's performance. The singer left no stone unturned to portray Reggiani with full honesty and left everyone impressed with her impeccable Italian accent as well. Unfortunately for Gaga, who received nominations in every other major Award show including Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Critic's Choice Awards, the Academy award train was missed.

Nicholas Cage

After Cage received rave reviews from critics for his performance in Michael Sarnoski's Pig. The film was touted to be one of the most honest films made about grief revolving around the story of a man and his pig. While many expected the actor to receive a nod in the Best Actor category, Cage was surprisingly left out.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Frankling biopic titled Respect was also left out from the Oscars race. Hudson was expected to be a contender in the Best Actress category but was ignored by the Academy.

Denis Villeneuve

Another shocking snub happened to be in the Best Director category as Dune which managed to dominate with maximum nominations at Academy this year, the film's director was left out from the filmmaking honours category. Several netizens found it surprising how Dune received a Best Picture nod but Villeneuve wasn't given a Best Director nomination.

The Green Knight

The Green Knight was surprisingly left out of the Oscars 2022 completely as the Dev Patel starter received zero nominations. Despite receiving favourable reviews, the film wasn't nominated for any categories including production design, costume design, visual effects and cinematography which seemed to be the strong points for the film.

Bradley Cooper

While Bradley Cooper's performance in Nightmare Alley earned him enough praises, many expected the actor to bag a Supporting Actor nod for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. While not for his acting, the actor did receive an Academy nomination, Cooper did get a nod as a producer for Nightmare Alley.

Which Oscars 2022 snub were you disappointed with? Share your views with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Oscar 2022 Nominations: Kristen Stewart & Andrew Garfield get nods, Power of the Dog leads the pack